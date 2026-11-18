Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils World Hindu Congress 2026 Theme And Logo In Mumbai; Over 4,000 Delegates From 60 Countries Expected |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the official theme and logo of the World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2026 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

World Hindu Congress 2026 To Be Held In Mumbai From December 18 To 20

Organised by the World Hindu Foundation, the WHC will be held in Mumbai from December 18 to 20, 2026.

This will be the fourth edition of the quadrennial global gathering, following the previous congresses in New Delhi in 2014, Chicago in 2018 and Bangkok in 2023.

Over 4,000 Delegates From More Than 60 Countries Expected

The Congress will bring together Hindu leaders, thinkers, entrepreneurs, activists and young people from across the world through seven concurrent thematic conferences focusing on the economy, education, media, politics, women, youth and Hindu organisations. It will also feature sessions on Bhasha, Samaj, Vishwakarma and Dharma. More than 4,000 delegates from over 60 countries are expected to participate.

The WHC logo is a visual representation of its theme, Samānaṃ Vrataṃ Saha Cittam – Shared Commitment, Collective Resolve.

Human Figures In Logo Symbolise Unity And Collective Pledge

A circle of human figures, holding hands with their left hands, forms a flowing, wheel-like pattern, representing shared commitment. Their right hands are raised in a collective pledge before the sacred fire, symbolising collective resolve. The saffron-red and golden hues evoke sacrifice, purity, courage and prosperity.

The theme underscores the idea that Hindu resurgence can be achieved when hearts, minds and efforts come together. The logo conveys that unity, rooted in Dharmic values and driven by a common resolve, is the source of collective strength.

Sacred Fire At Centre Represents Knowledge, Dharma And Selfless Effort

The emblem also features a sacred fire at the centre of the circle, representing the Yajna – the spirit of selfless effort undertaken for the greater good – as well as the light of knowledge and Dharma that guides the community.

The emblem is enclosed within a square, yantra-inspired frame, a sacred geometric form in Hindu tradition that signifies order, balance and a strong foundation on which a shared vision can be built.

The logo was unveiled in the presence of Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation and MLA from Malabar Hill; Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group and Chairperson of WHC 2026; Swami Vigyananand, initiator of the World Hindu Congress; Vishad Mafatlal, Vice-Chairman of the World Hindu Congress; Swadesh Khetawat, Secretary of the World Hindu Congress; and Manoj Pochat, a member of the WHC 2026 organising committee.

The WHC is conceived as a global platform bringing together Hindu leaders, organisations and thinkers to collaborate towards the intellectual and material advancement of Hindus and the wider world.

The previous editions brought together 1,800 delegates from 53 countries in 2014, over 2,500 delegates from 60 countries in 2018, and 2,300 delegates from 62 countries in 2023.

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