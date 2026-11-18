Chanda Kochhar Videocon Loan Fraud Case: Bombay HC Quashes ICICI Bank's Prosecution Sanction, Calls May 2023 Order 'Illegal And Null And Void' | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has quashed and set aside ICICI Bank’s sanction to prosecute its former Managing Director and CEO, Chanda Kochhar, in connection with an alleged loan fraud involving the Videocon Group.

Bombay High Court Declares ICICI Bank's Prosecution Sanction Illegal

Passing the order on a writ petition filed by Kochhar, Justice Milind Jadhav held that the sanction order dated May 15, 2023, was "illegal" and "null and void". The court observed that the authority granting the sanction "completely failed to apply its mind to the material, or lack thereof, placed before it".

The HC accepted the legal argument that under the Banking Regulation (BR) Act, 1949, the power to remove a banking company's managing director or chief executive vests exclusively with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and not the bank's Board of Directors. The court noted that the provisions of the BR Act override the Companies Act.

ICICI Bank Board Not Competent To Grant Prosecution Sanction

Therefore, the Board of Directors was not the competent authority to grant a valid statutory sanction under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act). Furthermore, the court observed that the sanction order was passed mechanically based only on a letter and report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), without a conscious scrutiny of evidence.

The bench noted: “It is writ large on the face of record that the impugned sanction dated May 15, 2023, is illegal and deserved to be quashed on the ground that the authority that granted the same is not a competent authority and it completely failed to apply its mind to the material, or lack thereof, placed before it while granting sanction.”

Additionally, the court highlighted that both the bank's records and the sanction documents pointed out that no wrongful loss was caused to the bank regarding the loans, raising questions on the consistency of the prosecution's claims.

The CBI had previously registered a case alleging irregularities in a Rs 3,250 crore term loan granted by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group in 2012 when Kochhar headed the bank. The agency claimed a quid pro quo, alleging that investments were routed to a company owned by Kochhar’s husband following the loan sanctions. Following her arrest and subsequent release on interim bail, the CBI secured prosecution sanction from ICICI Bank's board in May 2023 and filed a chargesheet. With the High Court ruling the sanction null and void, the consequential actions taken by the Special CBI Court have also been set aside.

The court rejected CBI’s request to stay the order for eight weeks.

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