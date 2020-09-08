Three-day eligibility camp for tenants of BDD chawls in Worli

As per the directions of the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a special eligibility camp of three days starting from September 7 up to September 9 has been organised for tenants at Worli Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawls. The camp has been arranged for tenants of 14 chawls in Phase 1 whose documentation is pending for submission, said an official from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). He explained, "The camp is a one-window centre where deputy collector, tehsildar and other staff of the said department are available who will scrunitise the documents received and finalise the eligibility of the tenants."

So far of 1,120 tenants of 14 chawls in Phase 1 that are proposed to undergo for redevelopment, the eligibility of 762 tenants has already been completed. While for the remaining 352 tenants this camp will be useful, said the official.



The MHADA has arranged 1,800 transit houses accommodation for tenants of Worli at Shreeniwas Mill and Bombay Dyeing Mill. However, all these houses have been acquired by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Covid Care Centres. The official informed, "We are expecting that the BMC will return the houses by October therefore in September third week the transit house agreement will be signed. Once the agreement is ready, 1,120 tenants of Phase 1 can shift and construction of rehab building could begin."



Meanwhile, Akhil BDD Chawl Bhadekaru Hakk Saurakshan Samiti, Sectetary Kiran Mane has welcomed the move by the State government. He said, "After L&T, which decided to withdraw from the Naigoan project, a lot of rumours are doing rounds. CM's intervention in the project will help to gain the trust of the tenants. As everyone wants development to take place in a time-bound manner."



The Worli BDD chawl is spread on 54 acres of land parcel. The tata-led consortium will be undertaking the project and a total of 87 rehab buildings will be built to allocate houses to 9,680 tenants costing at Rs 11,700 crore.