Three Booked For Assaulting 65-Year-Old Mandap Decorator And Worker With Steel Rod After Petty Dispute In Airoli | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Three persons have been booked for causing hurt using a dangerous weapon after a 65-year-old mandap decorator and his worker were assaulted following a minor dispute in Airoli, police said.

Two Accused Detained So Far

The incident took place late Sunday night at Diva village, where the victim, Chandan Madhvi (65), was carrying out decoration work outside his house with his worker Ravi Kumar around 11 pm. The accused have been identified as Samiksha Balasaheb Shishade, her brother Shubham Shishade, and their associate Ganesh Anand Chavan (26), of whom two have been detained.

According to police, the altercation began when Madhvi asked the accused to move aside with their dog. “A verbal argument broke out over a trivial issue, which escalated when the accused allegedly assaulted the complainant and his worker using a plastic chair and a steel rod,” an officer from Rabale police station said.

Worker Suffers Severe Hand Injuries

The trio allegedly assaulted Madhvi with kicks and punches before snatching a steel rod from him and attacking both victims. Ravi Kumar sustained serious injuries to his left hand and suffered heavy bleeding in the attack.

A case has been registered at Rabale police station under sections 118(1), 115(2), 351(2), 324(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Two of the accused have been detained and served notices, and further investigation is underway, police added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/