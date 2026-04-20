Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: Wadia Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Brain Tumour Surgery On 3-Month-Old Infant

Wadia Hospital doctors carry out complex brain tumour surgery on a 3-month-old, marking a rare medical success | File Photo

Mumbai, April 20: In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Parel successfully performed a complex, high-risk brain tumour surgery on a three-month-old infant, giving the child a new lease on life.

Complex surgery on infant patient

The delicate four-hour procedure was led by neurosurgeons Dr Abhishek Nadkarni and Dr Sheena Ali, along with a specialised paediatric neurosurgery team. The infant, weighing just 5.6 kg, had been diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening giant posterior fossa brain tumour.

Symptoms and diagnosis

The baby’s parents, residents of Mumbai, noticed a sudden change in their child’s behaviour in early March. Once active, the infant became unusually quiet, lethargic, and less responsive. As the condition worsened, the child was rushed for medical evaluation and referred to Wadia Hospital for advanced care.

On admission, doctors observed alarming signs including a bulging fontanelle and increased head size—indicators of rising pressure inside the brain. Imaging scans revealed a tumour measuring approximately 6 × 5 × 5 cm, nearly the size of a tennis ball, obstructing the flow of cerebrospinal fluid and causing hydrocephalus, a potentially fatal condition.

High-risk factors during surgery

According to Dr Nadkarni, the tumour was located near the brainstem—an area controlling vital functions such as breathing and consciousness—making the surgery particularly risky. Complicating matters further, the infant’s total blood volume was under 500 ml, while the tumour itself was highly vascular, increasing the risk of significant blood loss.

Despite these challenges, the surgical team proceeded after detailed discussions with the family. The operation, performed on March 13, 2026, was successful, with doctors achieving complete tumour removal. Importantly, the infant showed no new neurological deficits post-surgery—an outcome considered exceptional in such complex cases.

Rare diagnosis confirmed

Histopathology later confirmed the tumour as an immature teratoma, a rare type of germ cell tumour. Such tumours are typically found in other regions of the brain and are seldom seen in infants this young, especially in the posterior fossa, making this case highly unusual.

Recovery and future treatment

The baby has since recovered well and was discharged in stable condition. Further treatment, including chemotherapy, is planned under paediatric oncology care.

The parents expressed immense relief and gratitude, calling their child’s recovery “nothing short of a miracle.”

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Hospital highlights medical expertise

Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of the hospital, highlighted the significance of the case, stating that managing such a complex tumour in a very young infant requires not only advanced surgical expertise but also strong intensive care support.

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