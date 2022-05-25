Three arrested for running fake call centre in Vashi

The crime branch and cyber cell of the Navi Mumbai police have busted a fake call centre in Vashi and arrested three persons. The police said they were cheating US citizens on the pretext of selling viagra, cialis, and Levitra, among other drugs at a discounted price.

According to the police, call centre workers used to represent themselves as sales executives of a well-known pharmaceutical company and took credit, and debit card details, including the CVV number of US citizens over VoIP calls to cheat them monetarily.

The accused cheated US citizens on pretext of selling viagra, cialis and levitra.

Acting on a tip from sources, crime branch and cyber cell officials carried out a raid at Speech Crafts Solutions Pvt Ltd located at Haware Fantasia Business Park in sector 30 A, Vashi. During the raid, the police found that three people were running the centres.

“They had procured data of US citizens illegally and made VoIP calls from India, representing themselves as Pfizer Pharmaceutical company,” said an official from the cyber cell of the Navi Mumbai police.

The arrested accused were identified as Harish Sudama Prasad, 32, Praveen Shantaram Patil, 41, and Ashish Shukla, 33. The police also seized a laptop, two hard discs, three phones and a router worth Rs 61,000 from them. A case against them was registered at Vashi police station.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:32 AM IST