Threats To Fadnavis: Another NCP (Sharad Pawar) Worker Held

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

The Santacruz police have arrested NCP (Sharad Pawar) worker Kinchak Nawale, 34, for allegedly issuing threats and making derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during an interview.

Nawale, a resident of Beed, claims to be a sarpanch. He was arrested in Satara on March 2. He was presented before the metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on Saturday, where he was remanded to police custody until March 7.

As per the remand copy, Nawale, a farmer from Bhadangwadi, was traced by the Santacruz police to Hotel Seven 11 in Satara with technical assistance and help from the local crime branch.

Police sought 10-day custody

The police sought a 10-day custody to conduct a thorough investigation. This includes determining who requested the interview, checking Nawale’s history, exploring if similar interviews were given to other media channels, and investigating any involvement of political figures, considering Nawale’s claim to be associated with the same party as Yogesh Sawant, the NCP worker who circulated the video and was arrested by Santacruz police. Initially remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, a revision application led to police custody of five days for Sawant.

The case, filed at Santacruz police station on February 28, pertains to defamatory statements and threats by the accused on a YouTube channel called Gavran Vishleshak. The content aimed to incite tension between communities and disrupt public peace.