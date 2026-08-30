Thousands Take Part In 32nd Mayor's Varsha Marathon As Thane Streets Come Alive | File Pic

Thane, August 30: Thousands of runners turned out in high spirits on Sunday, August 30, 2026, as the 32nd Thane Mayor’s Varsha Marathon painted the city's streets with energy and fitness under the monsoon rains.

Organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the annual sporting flagship event saw widespread participation from professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, students, and local residents under the theme "Marathon of Thane, Energy of the Youth!"

The event was officially flagged off early in the morning near the TMC headquarters. Key race categories included the Half Marathon (21 km) and the 10 Km Run, attracting top state talent as well as local running clubs.

Large crowds gathered along the route to cheer on participants as they navigated the rain-soaked tracks across the city.

Shinde joins marathon event

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended as the chief guest to flag off the races.

Displaying his characteristic energy, Shinde joined the participants on the track for a ceremonial run alongside local MLAs, municipal officials, and local celebrities, drawing loud cheers from spectators lining the streets.

Speaking to the media and addressing the gathering after completing his run, Shinde lauded the spirit of Thanekars and highlighted the city's sports culture.

"Thane has always had a rich sports culture, and the Varsha Marathon reflects the true energy, resilience, and spirit of our youth. Running alongside citizens in the rain gives a message of a 'Dynamic Thane' that never stops moving forward," said Eknath Shinde.

"Our government is fully committed to upgrading sports infrastructure across Maharashtra so that our young athletes get world-class facilities right at home. Sports teach us sportsmanship over politics, echoing the vision of PM Narendra Modi's Khelo India movement," he added.

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Winners honoured at ceremony

The marathon concluded with an award ceremony honouring category winners with cash prizes and trophies.

TMC officials expressed gratitude to traffic authorities, medical personnel, and volunteers who ensured the seamless and safe conduct of the event.

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