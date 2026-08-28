Thousands Of Women Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With BJP Maharashtra Chief Ravindra Chavan In Kalyan-Dombivli, Call Him ‘Ravidada’ |

Mumbai: Thousands of women from Kalyan-Dombivli celebrated Raksha Bandhan with BJP Maharashtra state president and MLA Ravindra Chavan, tying rakhis on his wrist and expressing their affection by calling him their “Ravidada.”

The celebrations, held at various locations in Dombivli and Kalyan, saw enthusiastic participation from women as well as a large number of school and college-going girls. Girls undergoing pre-recruitment training for the armed forces and police at Dombivlikar New Force Academy also participated in the celebrations.

Students And Aspiring Defence Personnel Join Rakhi Celebrations

Raksha Bandhan programmes were organised throughout the day, including one in the morning at Swatantryaveer Savarkar and another in the afternoon at Chavan’s public relations office at Samrat Chowk. The office took on a warm, family-like atmosphere as women tied rakhis on Chavan and conveyed their affection and goodwill.

Speaking on the occasion, Chavan said the innocent love of sisters, their smiling faces, dreams in their eyes and affection conveyed through every rakhi had filled his heart with warmth. He said the rakhis tied by young girls had left a deep impression on him and allowed him to experience the true spirit of the Raksha Bandhan bond.

Chavan Highlights Emotional Significance Of Raksha Bandhan Bond

Chavan said many of the girls may be young in age, but their dreams are big. He expressed his resolve to contribute as much as possible to their journey so that they can pursue their aspirations, become self-reliant and face life with confidence.

The celebrations reflected the bond of affection between Chavan and women from the Kalyan-Dombivli constituency, with participants describing him as a brother close to their hearts.

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