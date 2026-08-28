BMC Hospitals Face Scrutiny Over Patient Care As Officials Inspect Rajawadi, Jogeshwari Trauma Centre And Cooper Hospital | AI

Mumbai’s BMC hospitals have come under scrutiny over delayed treatment, alleged staff misbehaviour and inadequate facilities. Health Committee chairman Harish Bhandirge inspected Rajawadi Hospital after three newborn deaths in a day, while Mayor Ritu Tawde conducted a surprise inspection of the Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital. Separately, BJP MLA Amit Satam sought improvements in facilities and staff behaviour at Cooper Hospital.

Rajawadi Hospital Reviews Three Newborn Deaths Reported In One Day

At Rajawadi Hospital, Bhandirge reviewed the three deaths with doctors and officials. The administration said two fetuses had died in the womb at 37 and 33 weeks, while the third newborn, delivered by C-section at 40 weeks and two days, developed bradycardia and died around two hours after birth. The hospital said the patients had reached late for treatment. Bhandirge directed officials to ensure timely emergency care and strict adherence to medical protocols.

At the Trauma Care Hospital, Tawde inspected the registration centre, emergency department, ICU and other facilities. She interacted with patients about doctors’ and nurses’ behaviour, medicine availability, cleanliness and food quality. After checking the food herself, she ordered immediate improvement. She also sought adequate manpower and full-time doctors for the neurosurgery department.

MLA Demands Staff Training And Infrastructure Upgrades

At Cooper Hospital, Satam alleged that some staff members had behaved rudely and disrespectfully with patients. In a letter to Tawde and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, he demanded soft-skills and communication training for hospital staff, along with more security personnel, expansion of the dialysis centre, digital X-ray machines and early commencement of the chemotherapy centre.

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