Thousands Join Palghar ‘Maha Walkathon - Walk For Water’ To Promote Water And Soil Conservation |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Thousands of citizens took to the streets of Palghar on Friday for the 'Maha Walkathon - Walk for Water', organised on the occasion of Water Conservation Day to spread awareness about water and soil conservation.

Students, Officials And Social Groups Support Drought-Free Maharashtra Campaign

With the message, “Let us conserve every drop of water and build a drought-free Maharashtra,” students, citizens, government officers and employees, along with representatives of various social organisations, participated enthusiastically in the initiative.

The three-kilometre walkathon was organised to mark the birth anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister late Sudhakarrao Naik. The campaign focused on the importance of harvesting every possible drop of rainwater, allowing it to percolate into the ground and protecting natural water resources.

Participants Highlight Need For Public Participation In Water Conservation Efforts

The initiative also highlighted the crucial role of public participation in building a water-secure and drought-free Maharashtra and encouraged citizens to adopt water conservation and soil protection practices in their daily lives.

The walkathon began at the Hutatma Stambh at Panchbatti, proceeded along Mahim Road up to the Swami Samarth Math, and returned via the same route. Participants carried placards bearing water conservation messages and raised slogans to create awareness among the public.

Among those who participated were Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Bagade, Soil and Water Conservation Executive Engineer Farid Khan, Deputy Collector Vijaya Jadhav, Sub-Divisional Officer (Soil and Water Conservation) Sanjay Kachare, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Mahendra Kini, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Executive Engineer Mr. Mule, and Water Conservation Officer Ravindra Koti, along with officials and employees from various departments, students and citizens.

The Maha Walkathon reinforced the message that water conservation is a collective responsibility of every citizen. Participants pledged to conserve water, protect soil resources and contribute towards creating a water-secure Maharashtra for future generations.

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