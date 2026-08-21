Panvel Civic Body Clears Multi-Level Parking, Road Repairs And Several Infrastructure Projects | AI

The general body meeting of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, approved a number of development and infrastructure proposals, including a multi-level mechanised parking facility, road repairs across all four ward committees, a new gas crematorium and several public amenities.

Mayor Nitin Patil Chairs Meeting With Senior Civic Officials Present

The meeting was held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium. It was haired by Mayor Nitin Patil Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Municipal Secretary Nanasaheb Kamathe and Deputy Secretary Akshay Kadam were present.

Among the key proposals approved was the construction of a multi-level mechanised parking facility on land bearing CTS No. 184/1A Part in Panvel city. The proposal, including the estimated expenditure, was approved unanimously.

The general body also granted administrative and financial approval for replacing the existing dysfunctional gas crematorium at the Amar Dham crematorium in Panvel (Survey No. 106) with a new two-unit gas cremation system.

New Two-Unit Gas Crematorium Cleared At Amar Dham Facility

The civic body approved annual-rate contracts for road repair works for two years, covering 2026-27 and 2027-28, across all four ward committees.

The works will cover:

Ward Committee A – Kharghar: Wards 1 to 6

Ward Committee B – Kalamboli: Wards 7, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16

Ward Committee C – Kamothe: Wards 11, 12, 13 and 14

Ward Committee D – Panvel: Wards 17, 18, 19 and 20

The general body also approved, with certain suggestions, a proposal to construct a fish market on PMC-owned land bearing Survey No. 110/B at Karanjade.

A proposal to construct a community hall on Plot No. 137 in Sector 13, Kharghar, was also approved with suggestions. The proposal includes implementation of the project and administrative and financial approval for its conceptual design.

The proposal to construct a shelter for small and large animals on Plot V-150, reserved as a cattle pound in the development plan at Taloje, was rejected by the general body.

Meanwhile, the civic body approved the construction of Marathi- and English-medium schools on Final Plot No. 122 owned by the PMC.

A proposal seeking cancellation of property tax imposed on telecommunication networks and mobile towers was rejected.

The general body approved proposals to develop parks at Plot C-20 in Sector 4 of New Panvel and Plot B-04 in Sector 12 of Kalamboli.

A proposal to provide free training under the Social Development Department to young men and women residing within the PMC limits for the Navi Mumbai Airport-related training programme was deferred.

The civic body also approved construction of a Divyang Bhavan at Plot No. 7/B, Sector 16, New Panvel (East). The facility will provide education, training and service facilities as well as healthcare services for persons with disabilities.

Other proposals approved included replacing the passenger lift at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium with a new lift.

The general body also approved the proposal, expenditure and e-tendering process for installing decorative streetlight poles along the HDFC Circle–Adayi Circle–Ayyappa Temple–Abhyudaya Bank–HDFC Circle road in New Panvel (West).

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