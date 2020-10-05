Those who defamed Mumbai Police should apologise: Shiv Sena after AIIMS report on SSR death

Mumbai: A day after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' Forensic Medical Board confirmed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, ruling out the murder angle, the Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, on Monday, sought an apology from the politicians and media, who "bark like dogs", for "maligning" the image of Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. It claimed that the BJP-led Centre and its NDA partner in Bihar, JD(U), used the actor's death as a poll plank ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the eastern state.

"Truth can never be hidden. This truth has finally come out in the Sushant Singh case... those who maligned Maharashtra have been disrobed... During this time, the Mumbai Police was defamed, they (opposition and some media houses) raised questions on the investigation. The politicians and media channels who bark like dogs should apologise to Maharashtra," said Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece.

Accusing the central government of using the late actor's family for political gain in view of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, the ruling party in Maharashtra said that within 24 hours of transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it was revealed that he consumed drugs.

"The central government used Sushant's Patna connection for its selfish and lustful politics and transferred the investigation to the CBI with the speed that bypassed the speed of a bullet train. The covert manner, in which the Mumbai Police investigated the case, was only to ensure that no spectacle was created after the death. But when the CBI came to Mumbai and started the investigation, Sushant's 'ganja' and 'charas' episode came to light in the first 24 hours. The CBI investigation revealed that Sushant was a characterless and playful artist," it said.