Those who acknowledge diversity become democratic leaders: Devendra Fadnavis at RMP's convocation ceremony in Uttan

“Those who can acknowledge diversity can become providable and democratic leaders that do not discriminate between the people as per the caste, creed or religion”, said former chief minister and chairman of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP)-Devendra Fadnavis, while giving examples of Shivaji Maharaj and Lord Shri Ram.

Fadnavis was addressing a convocation ceremony at the RMP in Uttan near Bhayandar on Friday.

“Having informed leaders helps in the growth of the country”, he said.

RMP launched a one year post graduate programme in leadership in politics & governance under the aegis of Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL) in 2017.

Two batches of IIDL consisting 51 students representing 14 states, from Kashmir to Karnataka, who completed their coursework were conferred with the post-graduation certificates and memento by the former chief minister.

The event was chaired by parliamentarian and RMP vice chairman- Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who said that a good leader not only takes ownership of the crises and gives strength to the people, but also does not discriminate between any individual and treats all equally.

Functionaries including director general of RMP & IIDL Dean-Ravindra Sathe, deputy dean- Ravi Pokharna and course director Devendra Pai registered their presence on the occasion.

Apart from imparting art of governance as a discipline, RMP’s structured residential course aims at providing students with a deep insight into the country’s socio-political scenario and public administration, besides inculcating leadership values. Over 100 students from over 16 states have completed the course so far, and are currently contributing to nation building.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 04:26 PM IST