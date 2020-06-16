This too shall pass: If you had a valid season ticket through the lockdown, Railways may extend its validity

Chief Public Relations Officer Ravinder Bhakar, Western Railway said, “Railways has done the same for the essential service staff who started travelling from Monday. Soon, the same may be applicable to other commuters too.”

Almost 80 per cent of local train users are season-ticket holders. In Mumbai, around 80 lakh people use local services in the normal course, so this decision will be welcomed by lakhs of passholders.

"In Mumbai, hundreds of passholders have quarterly and six-monthly passes. Most of the passengers have a validity of over one month left," said Subhash Gupta, a passenger activist.

Varun Singh, a media professional who travels from Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus had a quarterly first-class pass, which he had renewed just before the lockdown. Singh said, “The railways have no option but to give us the lost days. Happy that they are thinking along those lines and I'm sure the railways will reimburse us for those lost travel days accordingly.”