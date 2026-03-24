'This Is The Reality Of Zepto' Online Delivery Partners Allege ₹15 Per Delivery Pay, Stage Protest In Thane |

Thane: A group of delivery riders associated with the online delivery app, Zepto staged a protest in Thane, alleging that they are being paid as little as Rs. 15 per order, sparking fresh concerns over gig economy wages and working conditions.

According to videos shared by Instagram handle 'Mumbaiculture.in', nearly 50 to 60 riders gathered outside a Zepto store in Thane, announcing a temporary halt in deliveries to voice their grievances. In one of the videos, a rider claimed that despite working for nearly seven hours, most riders were earning only between Rs. 450 and Rs. 500 a day.

“The main reason is that we are getting only Rs. 15 per order. Even after working long hours, our earnings are very low. If we raise complaints, no one listens to us,” he said, addressing the gathered riders.

The protestors highlighted multiple challenges, including rising fuel costs, extreme heat conditions, and the physical strain of handling heavy deliveries without assistance. Riders alleged that even bulky orders, such as large water cans or heavy grocery items, are often assigned to a single delivery partner without any support from store staff.

“In this scorching heat, we are expected to work continuously. If we ask for help for heavy items, it is not provided,” the rider added, pointing towards what he described as a lack of basic operational support.

The workers also raised concerns about the sustainability of the current pay structure, particularly for full-time riders who depend solely on delivery income to support their families. While part-time workers may manage with supplementary earnings, several riders said the current system is not viable as a primary source of livelihood.

He ends by saying that this is the bitter truth about Zepto that nobody sees or knows about. "This is the bitter truth of Zepto, we receive only Rs. 15 per order, and we are not being listened to for 15 rupees."

The incident has reignited a broader debate around gig worker rights in India, with calls for stronger labour protections, minimum wage guarantees, and accountability from platform-based companies operating in the fast-growing quick-commerce sector.

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