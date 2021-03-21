This is not a drill: Maharashtra records 30,535 COVID-19 cases, active cases jump to 2,10,120

In yet another enormous spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 30,535 new cases were reported on Sunday (March 21). This is the highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous highest single-day surge was 27,126, which was reported on Saturday, March 20.

Besides, 99 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 53,399. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.15%.

11,314 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 22,14,867. The recovery rate in the state stands at 89.32%.

Currently, 9,69,867 people are in home quarantine and 9,601 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 2,10,120.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 6970 new cases on Sunday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 5660 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 6151 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 248 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2613, Latur circle 2161, Akola circle 2192, and Nagpur circle recorded 4540 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, six states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh -- account for 83.14 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases in the country. The calculation is based on the latest figures shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. In terms of deaths, these six states account for 86.8 per cent of the new COVID-19 deaths.