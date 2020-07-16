'This is how the criminal BMC works': Twitter after BMC puts posters in Mumbai saying it shouldn't be blamed if a child falls in an open drain

Amid monsoon season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put posters at a chawl's entrances in Goregaon East asking residents to keep a close watch on their children. The poster further said the civic body would bear no responsibility if a child falls in a drain during monsoon.

According to a report by Indian Express, BMC has put up posters at Bharatbhai Chawl. On July 10, 2019 one-and-a-half-year-old Divyansh Singh had fallen in a drain and died. The BMC warned that should an accident like that happen again, the civic body can’t be held responsible.

Mumbai almost every year reports deaths of residents, especially children, caused by falling into open drains. "The BMC makes it sound as though people fall into drains deliberately. Isn't BMC ashamed of it?" asked Surajbhan Singh, father of Divyansh who died last year after falling in a drain.

Soon after the news broke, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the BMC for putting up such posters. One user said, "Shouldn’t BMC be ashamed of this? People don’t willingly fall into drains. And own up to your responsibilities and cover the damn drains. This is completely outrageous." While, another user said, "This is how the criminal BMC works."

