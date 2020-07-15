Ventilators are lying unused as pandemic situation in Mumbai improving: BMC

Following several reports in media about 100 of ventilators lying unused in civic hospitals, the Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) has issued a clarification on Wednesday stating that this was because the covid19 situation in Mumbai was improving.

The clarification stated: “Covid facilities presently have 1,053 ventilators in active condition and out of these 125 are not in use because Mumbai doesn’t have that many patients who need ventilators. So these that many ventilators are not in use despite being installed.

Clarifying its statement further, the civic body said that this was an indicator that the situation in the maximum city was getting better.

“This doesn’t mean that these ventilators are left to get dusted and we are wasting them but this is an indicator that Mumbai’s covid19situation is getting better and all of the available ventilators are needed currently,” the clarification stated.