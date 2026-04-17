‘This Is A Serious Matter’: Amruta Fadnavis’ Remark On Nashik TCS, Says Police Are Taking Action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis has termed the controversy at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik a “serious matter,” stressing the need for strict and appropriate action.

In a brief statement, she said the police are already acting in the case and emphasised that such issues must be handled firmly. She also remarked that keeping children “connected to their roots” could help prevent such incidents.

"This is a serious matter and taking proper action is very important. The police are taking action in this matter. If you keep the children connected to your roots, then such cases will not occur."

#WATCH | Nagpur | On the Nashik TCS case, Maharashtra CM's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, says, "This is a serious matter and taking proper action is very important. The police are taking action in this matter. If you keep the children connected to your roots, then such cases will not… pic.twitter.com/vfSFBu8Ga9 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

Meanwhile, the case itself has intensified, with complaints from several women employees alleging sexual harassment, coercion and workplace misconduct between 2021 and 2026. The Nashik Police have so far registered nine FIRs and arrested seven individuals, including members of the Human Resources department.

According to investigators and witness accounts, some complainants have alleged repeated sexual and mental harassment within the workplace. In one instance, a woman claimed she was drawn into a physical relationship under the false promise of marriage. Another alleged inappropriate physical contact and derogatory remarks about her personal life.

A more sensitive dimension has also emerged, with certain complainants alleging pressure to follow specific religious practices, while a witness claimed that some accused employees encouraged colleagues to form relationships with Hindu women and persuade them to convert.

Responding to the developments, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, described the allegations as “deeply disturbing” and assured full cooperation with the investigation.

The issue has drawn political attention, with the state government closely monitoring the situation. Protests have also been reported outside the TCS facility in Nashik, as concerns grow over workplace safety and accountability in corporate India.

Officials have maintained that the probe is ongoing, and further action may follow based on emerging evidence.

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