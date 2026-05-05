This Day, That Year: Western Railway Flagged Off First Ladies Spl Train Between Churchgate & Borivali 34 Years Ago | DRM X Account

Mumbai: Marking a landmark moment in suburban rail history, the Western Railway’s Mumbai Division introduced the world’s first women-only “Ladies Special” local train on May 5, 1992, a pioneering initiative aimed at ensuring safer and more comfortable travel for women commuters. The service completes 34 years today, continuing to stand as a symbol of empowerment on the city’s bustling suburban network.

According to a PIB website, it was launched at a time when overcrowding posed significant challenges for women attempting to board designated compartments in regular trains, the Ladies Special addressed a long-standing demand for safer and more accessible commuting options.

By dedicating an entire train exclusively for women, the Western Railway provided relief to thousands of daily passengers who previously struggled during peak hours.

The first Ladies Special was flagged off by Ram Naik on the Western line, initially operating between Churchgate and Borivali. Owing to its growing popularity and demand, the service was extended up to Virar in 1993, further expanding its reach across the suburban corridor.

Commemorating the occasion, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) took to social media platform X, noting the milestone and acknowledging the service’s impact. In a post marking the anniversary, the DRM stated, “Celebrating 34 years of empowering women commuters with safer & dedicated travel.”

On this day, Western Railway Mumbai Division marked a milestone in suburban travel by introducing the world’s first women-only “Ladies Special” local on 5 May 1992.

Celebrating 34 years of empowering women commuters with safer & dedicated travel.



आजच्या दिवशी, पश्चिम रेल्वेने ५… pic.twitter.com/CykbmORm6j — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) May 5, 2026

As the Ladies Special enters its 34th year, it continues to serve as a testament to a forward-thinking initiative that reshaped daily commuting for women in Mumbai.

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