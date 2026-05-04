This Day, That Year: From Colonial Bombay To Indigenous Mumbai – The Story Of A Name Change | File Photo

Mumbai, May 4: In a landmark moment that reshaped the city’s identity, Bombay was officially renamed Mumbai on this day, following a sustained political movement led by the Shiv Sena–Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, then in power in Maharashtra.

The renaming was rooted in a long-standing demand by the Shiv Sena, which argued that “Bombay” was an anglicised version imposed during British colonial rule, and that the city should instead reflect its indigenous and cultural heritage. The name “Mumbai” is derived from Mumbadevi, the city’s patron goddess, to whom the original inhabitants of the seven islands paid homage.

The push for the change was spearheaded by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Backed by its alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party, the state government formalised the transition in 1995, directing federal agencies, businesses, and media organisations to adopt the new name.

While the move carried strong political and cultural symbolism, it did not significantly alter how the city was referred to by many locals. Marathi and Gujarati-speaking communities had long used the name “Mumbai” in everyday conversation. The earlier name “Bombay” traces its origins to the Portuguese “Bombaim,” believed to stem from “Bom Bahia,” meaning “Good Bay.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) Reacts

Marking the anniversary, the Shiv Sena (UBT) took to X, describing the renaming as a “golden chapter of Marathi pride” and a tribute to Thackeray’s vision, stating that the change represented not just a shift in nomenclature, but an assertion of regional identity.

आजच्याच दिवशी 'बॉम्बे'चे मुंबई झाले...

मराठी स्वाभिमानाचे एक सुवर्णपान!

४ मे १९९५ रोजी शिवसेनाप्रमुख हिंदुहृदयसम्राट वंदनीय बाळासाहेब ठाकरे ह्यांच्या प्रयत्नांमुळे आपल्या शहराला ही ओळख मिळाली. हा केवळ नावातील बदल नव्हता, तर मराठी अस्मितेचा विजय होता. साहेबांच्या आठवणींना आणि… pic.twitter.com/w4czI5M10Y — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) May 4, 2026

'On 4th May 1995, through the efforts of Shiv Sena chief, Hindu Hrudaysamrat, the revered Balasaheb Thackeray, our city received this identity. This was not merely a change of name, but a victory of Marathi identity. A respectful tribute to Saheb's memories and his work!'

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