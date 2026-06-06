Third Mumbai Project Faces Growing Farmer Opposition, Major Convention Planned At Chirner On June 7 | AI

Opposition to the proposed Third Mumbai project is gathering momentum, with affected farmers and residents planning a major convention at Chirner on Sunday, June 7.

Sunday Convention to Decide Future Course of Agitation Against Development Plan

Organisers say the meeting will determine the future course of the agitation against the ambitious development project.

According to representatives of the Anti-New City Committee (Navnagar Virodhi Samiti), resentment has been growing among farmers over the government's announcement of the Third Mumbai project without first consulting landowners and local communities likely to be affected by it.

Convention Scheduled at Chirner Jungle Satyagraha Ground at 5 PM, Say Leaders

Addressing the media, committee president Sudhakar Patil along with activists Santosh Thakur and Rupesh Patil said a convention of project-affected residents has been organised at the Chirner Jungle Satyagraha Ground at 5 pm.

The organisers stated that the gathering would discuss the impact of the proposed project on local villages, agricultural land and livelihoods, and chalk out the next phase of the struggle against the development plan.

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Public Meeting at Martyrs' Memorial at 4 PM Ahead of Main Convention

Prior to the convention, the Anti-New City Committee, Raigad, has also organised a public meeting at 4 pm at the Chirner Jungle Satyagraha Martyrs’ Memorial. Residents, farmers and all those likely to be affected by the Third Mumbai project have been urged to attend the meeting in large numbers.

The proposed Third Mumbai project has sparked concerns among farmers in parts of Raigad district, who fear displacement, loss of agricultural land and inadequate consultation in the planning process. Sunday's convention is expected to serve as a platform for affected communities to voice their concerns and formulate a united strategy for the future.

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