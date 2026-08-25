Third Mumbai In Limbo? Farmers From 124 Raigad Villages Oppose Ambitious Mega Project Near MMR, Reject Land-Pooling Model

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Raigad: The proposed Third Mumbai megaproject has run into strong resistance from farmers across Raigad, with residents of 124 villages telling the Maharashtra government that not an inch of their land will be surrendered for the ambitious urban development project. The farmers have also demanded that their 25,000 objections and gram sabha resolutions against the project be heard before any land acquisition or further surveys are allowed.

The stand was conveyed during a meeting between representatives of the MMRDA KSC Navnagar (Third Mumbai) Virodhi Samiti and senior officials from the state government and MMRDA, reported Hindustan Times. The farmers also rejected the government's 22.5 per cent land-pooling model, arguing that the proposed framework does not adequately protect their interests.

Third Mumbai Covers 124 Villages

The KSC New Town, popularly referred to as Third Mumbai, is planned across 124 villages in Uran, Panvel and Pen and will cover around 323 sq km. The planned city is being developed as an economic hub linked to the Atal Setu, Navi Mumbai International Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

Farmers said their opposition is based on their experience with previous land acquisitions for projects involving CIDCO, JNPT and Navi Mumbai airport. They fear that the new project could result in the loss of productive agricultural land and affect homes and settlements located outside existing gaothan boundaries.

"We have seen the plight of farmers during land acquisition and land allotment for CIDCO, JNPT and the Navi Mumbai airport. We will not allow the same thing to happen in Third Mumbai. Not even an inch of land will be allowed to be acquired," committee president Sudhakar Patil said, as quoted by HT.

The delegation met Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Aseem Kumar Gupta and MMRDA Additional Metropolitan Commissioner P Velarasu after farmers staged a symbolic hunger strike outside the Konkan divisional commissioner's office on August 15.

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Farmers Question Urban Development In Agricultural Areas

Farmers have particularly raised concerns over villages in Pen that fall under the Hetwane irrigation project. Working president Santosh Thakur said more than 50 villages in the area depend on the irrigation network and questioned the rationale behind converting productive agricultural land for urban development.

"More than 50 villages in Pen are under the Hetwane irrigation project. What exactly is the government's policy for these villages? Why is it not considering an ideal model to promote agriculture?" Thakur said. He warned that the protest could intensify, pointing to the region's history of farmer-led land struggles.

At the heart of the dispute is the March 16, 2026 land policy, which provides for a 22.5 per cent developed-land model, along with options involving cash and FSI/TDR. The framework also allows acquisition through mutual consent or statutory provisions.

The farmers, however, want any acquisition to be governed by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, which they believe offers stronger safeguards.

Ban On Land Transactions Demanded

They have also demanded a ban on land transactions across the 124 villages, exclusion of more than 50 Pen villages associated with the Hetwane project and an immediate halt to MMRDA surveys.

"The government has not heard the 25,000 objections or gram sabha resolutions opposing Third Mumbai. Proceeding without hearing them violates the farmers' right to natural justice. The hearings must be held first," committee general secretary Rupesh Patil said.

The opposition intensified in June after the Maharashtra government appointed Singapore-based Surbana Jurong Infrastructure as consultant for the Third Mumbai master plan. On June 7, hundreds of residents from the 124 villages gathered at the Chirner Jungle Satyagraha Hutatma Smarak and pledged not to surrender their land.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has maintained that the project is being implemented in accordance with statutory procedures and is intended to balance planned urban growth with the interests of existing villages and surrounding communities.

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