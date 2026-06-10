Maharashtra Minister Directs MSEDCL To Prepare Comprehensive Power Plan For Panvel Region Known As 'Third Mumbai' |

Maharashtra Minister of State for Energy Meghna Sakore-Bordikar has directed the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to prepare a comprehensive plan to meet the rapidly growing power demand in the Panvel Municipal Corporation area, including Panvel, Khandeshwar, Kamothe, Kalamboli and Kharghar.

Development context

Chairing a review meeting on frequent power outages in urban and rural parts of Panvel taluka, the minister said the region, often referred to as the “Third Mumbai,” is witnessing rapid development and population growth. She stressed the need for timely completion of all power infrastructure projects to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to residents.

Sakore-Bordikar instructed MSEDCL officials to conduct surveys of vulnerable and hazardous locations and complete necessary corrective works on priority. She also directed authorities to blacklist contractors who failed to execute substation projects properly within the Panvel Municipal Corporation limits.

Contractor action

The minister called for the preparation of an additional project plan for the under-construction substation in Sector 25 of Kamothe. To address recurring power disruptions in the area, she ordered the immediate commissioning of a 5 MVA transformer and the speedy installation of remaining transformers.

She also directed officials to begin work on a three-kilometre underground cable project in Kalamboli and undertake safety assessments at vulnerable locations to strengthen the region’s power distribution network.

Several public representatives and senior MSEDCL officials attended the meeting.

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