Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Assures Acid Attack Survivors Of Rehabilitation, Welfare & Stronger Legal Measures |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar has assured acid attack survivors that the Mahayuti government is committed to their rehabilitation, empowerment and welfare, and will take necessary positive steps to address their concerns.

Janata Darbar meeting

Speaking during her Janata Darbar programme at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state office in Mumbai, Pawar interacted with acid attack survivors, social activists and legal experts who submitted a memorandum seeking stricter regulation of acid sales and stronger implementation of laws aimed at preventing such crimes.

The delegation, led by Chhanv Foundation founder Alok Dixit and advocate Pooja Moti, highlighted the challenges faced by survivors and called for enhanced monitoring mechanisms and support systems to ensure their safety, rehabilitation and social inclusion.

Government commitment

Pawar listened to the concerns raised by the delegation and reiterated the government's commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive society. She said the struggles of acid attack survivors reflect the need for greater social sensitivity and responsibility.

“The rehabilitation and empowerment of acid attack survivors is a priority. The government is committed to ensuring their dignified rehabilitation and welfare, and appropriate steps will be taken in this direction,” Pawar said.

Public grievances

The Janata Darbar witnessed a large turnout of citizens and delegations seeking solutions to various public and personal grievances. Pawar reviewed several issues during the programme and directed officials to take prompt action wherever necessary.

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