Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Hails Modi's 12-Year Tenure, Says India Risen To 4th Largest Economy Under PM's 'Unblemished' Leadership | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12-year tenure, saying it had ushered in a new era of development, economic progress and national strength for India. Speaking to reporters, Shinde said Modi had surpassed the tenure of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and established a new chapter in the country’s growth story.

Leadership comparison

Shinde described Modi as a leader with an unblemished record who has worked tirelessly for the nation. He said the Prime Minister’s global popularity and efforts to strengthen India’s relations with countries around the world had enhanced the nation’s international standing.

Highlighting economic achievements, Shinde claimed that India’s economy had risen from the 11th to the fourth-largest in the world since 2014 and was now on course to become the third-largest economy. He expressed confidence that Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ would transform India into an economic superpower.

Economic achievements

The Deputy Chief Minister also praised the Modi government’s welfare initiatives, stating that around 32 crore people had been lifted out of poverty and that free foodgrain was being provided to nearly 80 crore beneficiaries. He said various schemes launched for women had contributed to their economic empowerment.

Referring to national security, Shinde said the government had responded firmly to threats and credited Modi’s leadership for strengthening India’s defence capabilities. He also highlighted the expansion of roads, highways, railways, airports and other infrastructure projects across the country over the past decade.

Welfare initiatives

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance, Shinde accused them of repeatedly criticising the Prime Minister and the country. He claimed the opposition lacked unity and leadership, while asserting that public support for Modi continued to grow despite political attacks.

Shinde also dismissed speculation about differences within the Mahayuti alliance, saying Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and all alliance partners were working together with a common goal of Maharashtra’s development and public welfare.

Congratulating Prime Minister Modi on completing 12 years in office, Shinde expressed confidence that India would continue its march towards greater prosperity under his leadership.

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