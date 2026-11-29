Central Railway recorded significantly more theft and pickpocketing cases than Western Railway between January and October 2026 | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 28, 2026: Mumbai's suburban railway network continues to grapple with thefts, pickpocketing and other criminal activities, with the Central Railway (CR) recording significantly more cases than the Western Railway (WR).

Government Railway Police (GRP) figures for the first ten months of 2026 reveal that the CR, including the Harbour line, reported nearly three times as many theft and pickpocketing cases as the WR.

Between January 1 and October 31, the GRP registered 6,146 theft cases on the CR network, with 2,207 detected, and 3,878 pickpocketing cases, with 1,402 detected. All seven robbery cases were detected, while 2,442 of the 6,423 cases under other crime categories were also detected.

During the same ten-month period, WR registered 2,222 theft cases (864 detected), 1,342 pickpocketing cases (524 detected) and one robbery case, which was detected. Of the 2,370 other criminal cases registered, 996 were detected.

Maharashtra Tops GRP Crime Figures

According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) Crime in India 2024 report, Maharashtra recorded 20,519 cases registered by the GRP, the highest among all states.

Madhu Kotian, president of the Mumbai Railway Pravasi Sangh, said, “More than 45 lakh commuters travel daily on the CR, while around 30 lakh commuters use the WR.

The CR also has a larger network, with more express and goods trains, apart from crowded suburban trains. Due to the higher passenger density, the number of reported crimes is also higher.”

Commuters Share Experiences Of Theft

Sagar Thackeray, who works at a diamond company, said, “I am a person with a disability and a regular commuter. I have often seen people with criminal intentions boarding these compartments, and have witnessed several thefts. Whenever I raised an alarm, the accused either got off the train and tried to prove their innocence or started arguing with me.”

Megha Bansode, a sales professional, said, “My mobile phone was once stolen, and I have also seen other commuters lose their belongings to theft. Such crimes occur frequently during local train journeys.”

Also Watch:

Crime Figures From January To October 2026

Central Railway

Western Railway

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