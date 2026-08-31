Navi Mumbai Crime: Ulwe Police Arrest 5 Men In Gavhan Robbery, Recover Property Worth ₹8.65 Lakh

Five alleged gang members were arrested after police traced them through CCTV footage and technical analysis following the Gavhan robbery | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 31, 2026: The Ulwe police have arrested five members of a gang allegedly involved in the robbery of a 53-year-old woman living alone at Gavhan village on August 18.

The accused were traced through CCTV footage and technical analysis, following which the police recovered vehicles, mobile phones and cash worth Rs 8.65 lakh allegedly linked to the crime. Four other accused are still absconding and efforts are underway to trace them.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rohit Shantaram Malusare (27) and Suraj Raju Gaikwad (19), both residents of Badlapur, and Gavhan residents Dipesh Suresh Bhoir (23), Pravin Sadanand Koli (31) and Farhan Altaf Sheikh (19).

Robbery At Woman's House

The robbery took place in the early hours of August 18, when the gang allegedly entered the house of Shevanta Dhaya Koli (53) by removing the roof tiles. When Koli woke up and resisted, one of the robbers allegedly held a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her. The accused then allegedly fled with gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh in cash, collectively worth around Rs 9 lakh.

Following registration of the case at Ulwe police station, Senior Police Inspector Arjun Rajane and Police Inspector (Crime) Ashwini Patil directed Assistant Police Inspectors Suresh Kharat and Tushar Bachhav and their team to investigate the case. The team examined CCTV footage from the area and conducted technical analysis to trace the suspects.

Suspects Traced In Badlapur

During the investigation, the police learnt that two suspects were in Badlapur. A team was sent to the location and detained them along with the car allegedly used in the robbery. Based on information obtained from the two suspects, the police subsequently detained three more persons from Gavhan village.

The police seized a Honda Jazz car worth Rs 4 lakh, a KTM motorcycle worth Rs 2 lakh, an Access scooter worth Rs 75,000, a Realme mobile phone, two Oppo mobile phones, an iPhone 16 and Rs 45,000 in cash. The total value of the seized property is Rs 8.65 lakh.

Four Accused Still Absconding

Police said efforts are underway to recover the remaining property allegedly looted from the victim and arrest the four other accused involved in the crime.

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According to the police, Malusare has 17 cases registered against him at various police stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including theft, robbery, house-breaking and possession of weapons.

Gaikwad has two house-breaking cases registered against him at Bhosari police station. Police also said that a murder case was registered against Gaikwad when he was a juvenile in Ahilyanagar.

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