 Thieves Rob Car Parked at Palghar Hotel, Steal Electronics & Cash Worth ₹2.64 Lakh
Pankaj S RautUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Thieves Rob Car Parked at Palghar Hotel, Steal Electronics & Cash Worth ₹2.64 Lakh | Representative photo/ Pixy.org

Palghar: Thieves broke open a car window and carried away electronic goods and cash worth ₹2.64 lakh, raising concerns about the security of cars parked at hotels and eateries along the national highway. The incident occurred on August 4 when a car was parked on the premises of Dream Hotel in Kude, Palghar Taluka, on the Gujarat direction of the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway.

Ashwini Tripathi and his colleague had gone for lunch at 2 pm when two accused broke open the rear window of the car and took away two bags containing a laptop, mobile phone, and cash amounting to ₹2.64 lakh.

A complaint has been registered at the Manor police station. During the investigation of this case, two accused on a bike were seen committing this crime.

