'They Should Decide Whether To Hold The Agitation During Ganeshotsav': Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Maratha Community's Mumbai Agitation Plan

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil (L) & MAharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said maintaining law and order in Mumbai was the responsibility of the police and that permission had so far been denied for the proposed Maratha agitation in the city.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "Jarange Patil has submitted a fresh application seeking permission for the agitation, and a decision will be taken on its merits."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s agitation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, “Maintaining law and order is the police’s responsibility. The police had denied permission for the agitation. A fresh application has been submitted, and a decision… pic.twitter.com/LStM3Dvw5F — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2026

Fadnavis said most of the Maratha community's demands had been accepted. "Twelve out of 13 demands have been accepted so far, while some issues are pending before the court," he added.

Fadnavis raises Ganeshotsav concerns

Referring to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's decision to travel to Mumbai with his supporters for an agitation, Fadnavis said, "They should decide whether to hold the agitation during Ganeshotsav."

He said Mumbai and Pune witness large crowds during Ganeshotsav and expressed concern that the arrival of a large number of protesters in Mumbai could pose law and order challenges.

Shinde urges protesters to be patient

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the State Government had taken a positive approach towards the matter and was working to address the demands at the earliest.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Shinde said, "I urge the protesters to be positive on the matter as the government is working on your requirements and has taken the matter positively. Similarly, I request you to have patience and not disrupt Ganeshotsav in the city."

VIDEO | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "The government has made its position on Maratha reservation very clear. The process of providing reservation began when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister, but the government changed and the reservation was scrapped. Later,… pic.twitter.com/cMnOZk3JyF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2026

He urged protesters planning to travel to Mumbai not to disrupt the celebrations or create law and order problems during the festive period.

Jarange leaves for Mumbai

Jarange has left Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district for Mumbai as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day. His departure comes amid uncertainty over permission for his proposed hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

Speaking to reporters, Jarange accused politicians, particularly those in the government, of "cheating" the Maratha community and appealed to his supporters to remain united and maintain peace.

He reiterated that he would not surrender before the government and said his fight was for the welfare and future of children from the Maratha community.

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