‘They Are Spreading Lies’: Devendra Fadnavis Hits Out At INDIA Bloc For Protesting Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid SIR Row| VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the INDIA bloc over its protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Opposition of attempting to discredit constitutional institutions and erode public trust in them.

His remarks came after Opposition MPs marched towards the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi, demanding Kumar's resignation amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters after the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting, Fadnavis said, “The kind of disorder that the Congress party and its allies are displaying has a clear objective: to discredit India's constitutional institutions and erode people's trust in them.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "The kind of disorder that the Congress party and its allies are displaying has a clear objective: to discredit India's constitutional institutions and erode people's trust in them. They are repeatedly spreading lies to create the perception that India's constitutional institutions are failing and cannot deliver justice, and then attempting to reject the Constitution itself. This is the conspiracy that is being carried out. This protest is part of the same effort..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2026

Fadnavis alleged that the Opposition was attempting to create a perception that India's constitutional institutions had failed and were incapable of delivering justice.

“This is the conspiracy that is being carried out. This protest is part of the same effort,” he said.

Fadnavis further accused Opposition parties of acting against the Constitution while publicly invoking it.

He also alleged that the campaign was aimed at paving the way for an “extreme-leftist” form of governance by weakening democratic institutions.

“They want to bring an extreme-leftist kind of regime to the country. The conspiracy to move towards such a structure is to finish all democratic institutions in India,” Fadnavis said.

INDIA Bloc Marches Towards Election Commission

Fadnavis's remarks came after INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in New Delhi on Tuesday, marching from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters.

The protesters demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and raised objections over the SIR exercise.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule were among the Opposition leaders who participated in the demonstration.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/