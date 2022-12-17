They are depressed after losing power, thus making allegations: Eknath shinde on MVA's 'Halla Bol' march

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde, reacting to the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Halla Bol morcha on Saturday, claimed that after losing power, they (his former boss Uddhav Thackeray) are frustrated and making accusations against the Shiv Sena-BJP government. ‘’We have seen the same speeches by the people who are frustrated with the loss of power. We have also seen accusations and counter-accusations. In fact, seeing the work we have been doing for the past four-five months, the MVA has been shaken. They have become depressed and lost hopes,’’ Shinde claimed.

‘’So much preparation, three parties and more people had to help. Other flags were seen more than the saffron flag in Mumbai. Hence, Shiv Sainiks are joining the Shinde group. MLAs, MPs, officials are joining every day. So this government is strong. The Centre has strong support to this government. Modi-Shah have extended their strong support. So we are taking a decision", said Mr Shinde.

“Claims are being made to topple the government out of desperation. Someone had said at that time that the government would fall in a month. But it's been five months. Now February has been fixed. They are drawing muhurta upon muhurta. These statements are made to save their party, to stop the workers from deserting them", said Shinde.

Shinde said that the government, which is strong, will complete its tenure and the alliance government will come back to power with a huge majority.

MVA’s morcha was a 'nano morcha' just like Uddhav’s party which has become a 'nano party': Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi, saying as the Uddhav Thackeray led party has become a 'nano party', today’s morcha was also a 'nano morcha'. He claimed that despite three parties (Thackeray camp, NCP and Congress), they could not mobilise large crowds for today’s morcha.

"Those who insult saints, who do not know where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was born, took out today’s morcha. Where was Shiv Sena when Congress insulted Savarkar everyday?’’ Fadnavis asked, adding that they are trying to make political capital.

‘’Uddhav Thackeray's cassette was the same which has not changed. There is no new point in his speech,’’ he claimed. He said the (Shiv Sena-BJP) government came to power as they (Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi) could not save their government. ‘’The present government will not only survive but will come back to power."