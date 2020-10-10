Thespo... they are a a'changin': How youth became the agents of change

In an attempt to not let the lockdown blues, dampen the spirits of the city and the artists further art is going online like never before. Theatre artists who had for so long vehemently shunned the online space in favour of an interactive and immersive audience experience, are finally opening up to Zoom plays and embracing the new normal. So much so, that even the theatre festivals are now going online, and the first among these is Thespo.

“With the lockdown forcing people to stay at home, many theatre enthusiasts and thespians across the country were getting increasingly frustrated, which led to Thespo creating a platform for these youngsters to showcase their talent while under lockdown,” says Quasar Padamsee, the driving force behind Thespo who now claims to be too to helm a youth festival! “I am officially an old man in this movement. Thespo is an under-25 movement, it is a movement by the youth for the youth,” he claims.