'There Is Certain Defect Liability Period': Maharashtra Minister On Two Landslides Affecting Mumbai–Nashik & Mumbai–Goa Highways

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule |

Mumbai: Following the two landslides reported on Mumbai–Nashik & Mumbai–Goa Highways in a day, Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said that after any construction work, there is a certain 'defect liability period' during which, if any technical issue arises, the concerned agency is responsible for fixing it.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The landslide occurred due to a natural event. Did we cause the landslide? The damage occurred because of the landslide, and it will be repaired.”

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "Some people unnecessarily criticize every issue. The landslide occurred due to a natural event. Did we cause the landslide? The damage occurred because of the landslide, and it will be repaired. After any construction… pic.twitter.com/Ri7d1rQ9Sd — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2026

Further speaking, he said that if any incidents occur, there are people who are quick to react and criticise every issue, but there are agencies who are responsible for addressing such issues, and they are following the process.

Two landslides reported

Meanwhile, since Monday morning, two landslides have been reported in Maharashtra. The first landslide occurred at the old Kasara Ghat on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway, as a portion of a hillside collapsed, disrupting vehicular movement on the stretch.

Due to the impact of the landslide, soil, rocks and trees crashed onto the roadway, partially blocking the route and slowing vehicular movement through the ghat section.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue teams arrived at the spot and launched clearance operations. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Another landslide was reported near Dhamandevi in the Parshuram Ghat section of the Mumbai–Goa Highway. The incident occurred early in the morning when a large quantity of soil and boulders crashed onto the highway, forcing authorities to close one lane between Dhamandevi and Parshuram Ghat. The incident disrupted vehicular movement.

Clearance work underway

Upon receiving information about the incident, the district administration and highway authorities immediately launched a clearance operation using JCB machines to remove the debris and restore normal traffic. As the clean-up continued, vehicles were allowed to pass cautiously through the remaining open lane under the supervision of police personnel. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

However, both incidents have sparked concerns about the safety of commuters and vehicles passing through these stretches. Furthermore, with heavy rainfall continuing across the Konkan region and the Western Ghats, authorities have advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel through ghat sections and remain alert, as persistent rain has increased the risk of landslides and road blockages across several highways in Maharashtra.