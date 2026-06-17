'Their Internal Situation Is Unstable': Maharashtra Minister Targets Sanjay Raut Amid Growing Shiv Sena UBT Split Buzz |

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, accusing him and other opposition leaders of making contradictory statements regarding Members of Parliament and the ongoing political developments in the state.

Speaking to IANS, Shirsat said that opposition leaders appeared confused in their stance and were sending mixed signals to the public. He alleged that while they claim certain MPs belong to them, they simultaneously accuse the same leaders of being "purchased" or influenced by rival political forces.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Sanjay Shirsat says, "Sanjay Raut and others are confused and making contradictory statements. On one hand, they call MPs their own, and on the other hand, they abuse them and say they have been bought. These are their internal matters, and we have… pic.twitter.com/Fl5q0jzNIY — IANS (@ians_india) June 17, 2026

"Sanjay Raut and others are confused and making contradictory statements. On one hand, they call MPs their own, and on the other hand, they abuse them and say they have been bought. These are their internal matters, and we have nothing to do with them," Shirsat said.

The minister further stated that the Shinde fraction had no role in the ongoing political discourse within the opposition camp and was responding only because repeated queries were being directed towards them regarding the issue.

"We are only responding because we were receiving repeated calls asking for clarification. Otherwise, these are issues that concern them and their own political setup," he said.

Reacting to discussions surrounding the alleged 'Operation Tiger' and other political speculations doing the rounds, Shirsat said he was unaware of what exactly opposition leaders were attempting to convey through such claims. He suggested that the statements emerging from the opposition camp reflected uncertainty and instability within their ranks.

"Regarding 'Operation Tiger' and similar issues, we do not know what they are thinking. But the internal situation between them is clearly unstable," Shirsat remarked.

This comment comes in the wake of reports suggesting that six Lok Sabha MPs from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are preparing to extend support to the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to political sources, the development is being viewed as part of Shinde's alleged "Operation Tiger," an effort aimed at further consolidating support within the Shiv Sena. The six MPs are currently in New Delhi and are expected to submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, formally notifying him about the formation of a separate group and their decision to back the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The MPs reportedly involved in the move are Omraje Nimbalkar, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil and Bhausaheb Wakchaure. Sources said the MPs have been in contact with Shrikant Shinde and are likely to meet the Speaker in the coming days.

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