The Ocean Cleanup Signs MoU With Maharashtra Pollution Control Board To Fast-Track Deployment Of Trash Interceptors | X & File Pic

Mumbai: Global non-profit organisation The Ocean Cleanup signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), formalising a collaborative framework to fast-track the interception of plastic waste in Mumbai’s waterways before it reaches the ocean. The NGO has also secured permits from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s storm water department to deploy the technology at Trombay and Malad Creek sites.

MoU establishes regulatory pathway & long-term monitoring

Netherlands-based The Ocean Cleanup, which is dedicated to ridding the world’s oceans of plastic pollution, prepares to implement Interceptor solutions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It claimed that the MoU has established a coordinated pathway for regulatory facilitation and long-term monitoring as MPCB will provide regulatory endorsement, facilitate coordination with relevant government stakeholders, and support alignment with state-level environmental priorities.

The Ocean Cleanup’s founder and CEO Boyan Slat said, “Solving ocean plastic pollution requires action at the source. Mumbai, a dense, complex urban ecosystem, presents both a challenge and an opportunity in which strategic river interception can deliver meaningful environmental and social impact. The collaborations with MPCB and BMC provide the institutional framework needed to deploy our technology responsibly and effectively.”

MPCB chairman hails innovation & governance collaboration

MPCB chairman Siddhesh R. Kadam said, “By intercepting plastic waste at its source through science‑based solutions and strong regulatory oversight, this collaboration demonstrates how innovation and governance can together protect Maharashtra’s waterways and coastal ecosystems.”

As part of the next phase, The Ocean Cleanup claims to deploy its Interceptor technology, beginning with pilot projects in Trombay Creek and Malad Creek, with support from AT Capital. On-ground operations and waste management will be led by the social enterprise Plastic Fischer, which currently employs more than 100 people and operates across seven Indian cities.

United Way Mumbai to boost community awareness efforts

The collaboration is said to ensure efficient collection of intercepted trash and responsible waste processing. In parallel, community engagement and stakeholder consultations will be supported by United Way Mumbai to strengthen local participation and awareness efforts towards responsible waste management.

The Ocean Cleanup’s research reveals that Mumbai leaks nearly 5 million kg of plastic waste annually into the Arabian Sea and the wider Indian Ocean. This leakage threatens over 220km of coastline, approximately 152 sq km of mangroves, 107 protected species, and the livelihoods of nearly 1.9 million people who depend on coastal ecosystems.

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