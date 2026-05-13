Palghar Shocker: Tourist Performs Life-Threatening Stunt With Speeding Car At Chinchani Beach In Dahanu, Video Goes Viral

Tourist Performs Life-Threatening Stunt With Speeding Car At Chinchani Beach In Dahanu, Video Goes Viral |

Palghar, Maharashtra: A shocking incident of reckless driving has come to light from the Chinchani beach area in Dahanu, where a tourist allegedly performed a life-threatening stunt with a speeding car.

Viral video sparks outrage among citizens & local residents

According to reports, the driver opened the car’s sunroof and controlled the steering wheel with his feet while the vehicle was in motion, endangering not only his own life but also the safety of people present at the crowded beach area.

A video of the stunt has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage among citizens and local residents. Many have raised concerns over the growing trend of dangerous stunts being performed at tourist spots without regard for public safety.

As Chinchani beach attracts a large number of tourists and families, locals fear that such irresponsible behaviour could lead to a major accident. Residents have demanded strict action against the driver and urged authorities to increase monitoring in the beach vicinity to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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