Heartwarming! Members Of 'Who Is Hussain' Mumbai Distribute 500 Insulated Water Bottles To Rickshaw Drivers To Beat The Heat

Mumbai: In a heartwarming initiative aimed at supporting the city’s hardworking autorickshaw drivers during the scorching summer season, the social service group “Who is Hussain (Mumbai)” distributed 500 vacuum-insulated steel bottles to drivers across the city. The campaign was launched with the objective of helping drivers remain hydrated while also promoting environmentally conscious habits by reducing dependence on single-use plastic bottles.

Autorickshaw drivers, often regarded as the backbone of Mumbai’s daily transport system, spend long hours navigating the city’s congested roads under extreme heat and humid conditions. Recognising the physical strain faced by these drivers, volunteers from the organisation stepped forward with the distribution drive at multiple locations across Mumbai.

According to the post shared on Instagram by wihmumbai, the initiative was undertaken as a reminder that their efforts do not go unnoticed. In the post they further say ‘Each bottle carried a small thank you card on behalf of the city. The smiles & heartfelt appreciation we received in return made our day truly special. Visuals show the group handing out these bottles to the rickshaw drivers outside Andheri station.

The campaign also highlighted the growing focus on combining social welfare with environmental responsibility. By encouraging the use of reusable steel bottles, the initiative aimed to create awareness about reducing plastic waste while simultaneously assisting one of the city’s most visible working communities.

The “Who is Hussain” group is a global community that aims to spread compassion & humanity across Mumbai, inspired by the values of Hussain ibne Ali. They help communities around the world to organise charitable events for the common good.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/