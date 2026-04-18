Heartwarming! Children Help Rickshaw Drivers & Passersby To Beat Mumbai's Scorching Heat By Distributing Sherbet In Andheri - WATCH | AndheriLOCA

Mumbai: In a heartwarming gesture amid the sweltering summer heat, a group of children, accompanied by an adult, was seen distributing glasses of sherbet to autorickshaw drivers and passersby on the roadside.

According to a video shared by AndheriLOCA, the visuals capture four to five children, along with adults, stopping rickshaws and pedestrians to offer them freshly prepared sherbet. In one instance, a rickshaw driver appears visibly surprised by the unexpected act of kindness, before gratefully accepting the drink and continuing his journey.

As per the caption accompanying the video, the initiative was undertaken to provide some relief from the scorching sun. Over the course of the clip, at least three rickshaw drivers are seen accepting the refreshing drink from the children, highlighting a simple yet thoughtful effort to spread kindness during the intense heat.

Viral Video Shows Boys Rescued A Pigeon Using Kite

This story comes in a week after a group of boys came together in a thoughtful act to rescue a pigeon that had become trapped in wiring between two buildings, with the effort now going viral on social media.

According to the video shared by the Instagram handle ‘Mumbaiculture.in’, the boys used a simple yet effective method to free the bird. Instead of attempting a risky climb, they flew a kite in a strategic manner to gently dislodge the pigeon from the electric wires. The move reflected their presence of mind, as they chose to take action and not wait for someone to climb up.

Visuals circulating online show the pigeon trapped in electric wires, while a kite is carefully manoeuvred close to it to gently free it from the entanglement. The kite string is brought close to the pigeon and is used to gently pull it along, gradually freeing the bird from the wires.

The visuals also show the bird being kept in a basket before it is released. The incident has been widely appreciated online, with many praising the boys for their teamwork, quick thinking, and compassion.

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