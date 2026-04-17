The Ocean Cleanup Plans To Save Mumbai's Coastline; Targets Trombay & Malad Waterways To Prevent Plastic From Entering Arabian Sea

The Ocean Cleanup, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to ridding the world’s oceans of plastic pollution, will be covering India this year through its 30 Cities Program. |

Mumbai: The Ocean Cleanup, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to ridding the world’s oceans of plastic pollution, will be covering India this year through its 30 Cities Program. As part of this initiative, the organisation will deploy innovative technologies in Mumbai, which has been flagged as one of the world’s most plastic-polluting urban catchments.

Smart Rivers Survey Used Drones and AI Cameras

Mumbai has been identified as one of 30 critical urban centres worldwide that together account for nearly one-third of global river-based plastic emissions into the ocean. The Ocean Cleanup carried out its ‘Smart Rivers Survey’ to build a comprehensive overview of river pollution in the city, enabling a tailor-made solution using a range of technologies, including drones, AI-enhanced remote-sensing cameras, GPS drifters, and global data registries.

The survey found that the metropolitan region releases an estimated 5 million kg of plastic waste into the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean every year, causing direct and severe impacts across 220 km of coastline, 152 sq.km. of mangroves, 107 protected species, and nearly 1.9 million livelihoods dependent on coastal and marine ecosystems. As part of the cleanup effort, The Ocean Cleanup has stated that it will deploy barriers to stop the flow of plastic, marking a major milestone in India’s role in the global fight against plastic pollution.

First Deployments to Focus on Trombay and Malad Waterways

The first deployments will focus on the Trombay and Malad waterways, identified through the data-driven analysis as significant contributors to ocean-bound plastic waste. The technology is scheduled for deployment this year. Once operational, these initial systems are expected to recover 61 to 92 tonnes of plastic per year. The NGO’s research found that 80% of marine litter along India’s coastlines consists of plastic.

The Ocean Cleanup stated that India has emerged as a strategic priority for them because a small number of rivers have a disproportionate impact on ocean plastic pollution. Its research revealed that just 1,000 of the world’s three million rivers are responsible for nearly 80% of plastic emissions into the ocean. Through the 30 Cities Program, The Ocean Cleanup aims to cut one-third of global river-based plastic emissions, using its comprehensive strategy and proven technologies to target 30 of the most polluting urban waterways worldwide. Mumbai is identified as a critical intervention point due to the scale of plastic leakage and its impact on local communities and ecosystems.

The Ocean Cleanup’s founder and CEO Boyan Slat said, “India is a critical geography in the global fight against plastic pollution. With such a large proportion of plastic on India’s coasts, preventing waste from reaching the ocean is crucial to safeguarding the ocean against plastic pollution. By working closely with local government bodies, implementation partners, NGOs, and community partners in Mumbai, we aim to deploy solutions that are not only effective but also deeply aligned with local needs and long-term development goals.”

The deployments will be undertaken in close collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, ensuring alignment with municipal priorities, waste management systems, and long-term sustainability goals. The NGO stated that the Mumbai deployments are expected to serve as a blueprint for future interventions across Indian cities, reinforcing the country’s role as a key driver of global solutions to one of the planet’s most urgent environmental challenges.

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