Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Another Shooter From Agra In Rohit Shetty Firing Case, 15 Accused Held So Far

In a major breakthrough in the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested another accused, giving a fresh direction to the high-profile investigation. | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested another accused, giving a fresh direction to the high-profile investigation. The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar, is a shooter associated with the wanted Shubham Lonkar gang in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. He was arrested from Agra in a joint operation conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Unidentified Assailants Opened Fire on February 1, 2026

On February 1, 2026, unidentified assailants opened fire outside Shetty’s residence in the Juhu area, triggering panic in the locality. Following the incident, a case was registered at Juhu Police Station under various stringent sections of the BNS, Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act. Considering the gravity of the offence, the probe was later transferred to the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell, which also invoked the provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

15 Accused Arrested So Far; Organized Conspiracy Suspected : During the course of the investigation, police have so far arrested 15 accused, all of whom are currently in judicial custody. The probe has indicated the involvement of an organized criminal conspiracy behind the attack, prompting intensified investigation.

Absconding Accused Nabbed from Agra

In the latest operation on April 16, 2026, the Crime Branch arrested absconding accused Pradeep Kumar Ramsingh Jathav alias “Gath” (22) from Agra. Investigations revealed that he was present at the scene during the incident and had allegedly instigated and assisted the shooters. The arrested accused will be produced before a Special MCOCA Court in Mumbai on April 17, where police will seek his custody.

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Operation Under Senior Officers’ Supervision: The action was carried out under the guidance of senior Mumbai Police officials, including Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam. The Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell successfully executed the operation.

Search for Mastermind Continues

The investigation into the sensational firing case is ongoing. Police are now focusing on identifying the mastermind behind the attack and unraveling the larger network involved. Efforts have also been intensified to trace other absconding accused, with officials indicating that more significant revelations are likely in the coming days.

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