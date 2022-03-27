The Kashmir Files: Jammu & Kashmir cleric calls for ban on Vivek Agnihotri's movie, says 'Muslims' blood ignored for 32 years'

As the row over recently released movie 'The Kashmir Files'continues, now a cleric in Jammu and Kashmir has called for a ban on the film, slamming it for allegedly ignoring the Muslim community’s pain and bloodshed. The movie, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has already kicked a storm in the country.

According to India Today, addressing a gathering inside Jamia Masjid in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, Maulvi Farooq claimed that the pain and suffering of Kashmiri Muslims has been ignored. He further alleged that the movie is divisive and accused it of “demonizing” Muslims.

“We condemn the makers of the movie. Can't they see the pain of Muslims? Why are they just focusing on Pandits?” Maulvi Farooq said.

In his speech, the cleric further claimed, “We (Muslims) have ruled this country for 800 years. However, the Hindus came to power just 70 years ago. You can't eliminate us or our identity.”

Maulvi further alleged that thousands of Kashmiri Muslims have been killed but their pain was ignored. He said, “After 32 years, they saw the blood of Kashmiri Pandits, but in 32 years, how many Muslims were killed, women were widowed, houses were destroyedthey did not see the blood of Muslims.”

He condemned the movie and accused it of being a “conspiracy against Muslims”.

“There is a conspiracy against Muslims in this film, we condemn it. An attempt has been made to build a wall through this film, but we will not tolerate it at all. Those who want to do politics by inciting fighting between Hindus and Muslims should be ashamed,” Maulvi Farooq said.

On the other hand, India's first Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah has asked for a 'truth and reconciliation panel' for providing justice to Kashmiri Pandits, who have been exiled from their land for more than three decades now.

Habibullah, who served as Divisional Commissioner of eight districts of Kashmir in 1990-91 and 1993, said that he would like to present himself as witness before the panel if it is formed.

The year 1990 witnessed mass exodus of Pandits from the Kashmir valley after announcements were made from mosques that Hindu men will have to leave the Valley and if they do not do that, they will have to adopt Islam, failing which they will be slaughtered.

