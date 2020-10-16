That sinking feeling: Heavy rain lashes Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: The satellite city experienced heavy rain fall along with thunderstorm and lightning on Wednesday night leading to water logging in many areas of the city. While the heavy rainfall led to waterlogging, defunct streetlights at Sion-Panvel Highway added to the commuters’ woes.

“It was very difficult to ride the bike amid heavy rain and thundering also the road was not visible because streetlights are defunct at Sion-Panvel highway. I waited almost for an hour and then rode back to home,” said Nimish Rane, 45 a Kharghar resident. The incomplete storm water drain near Kamothe Highway too led to inconvenience as the entire service road got submerged in water.

“The storm water drain has been in same condition for past seven months now; my car was stuck on the service road for nearly an hour. I had to finally take help from police. It was difficult to wade through the heavy waterlogged road,” said Ravindra Singh, 40 a Kamothe resident. Kalamboli too saw heavy waterlogging.

Water entered into houses of many as Kalamboli is low- lying area compared to adjacent Kamothe and newly-developed Roadpali. Atmaram Kadam, Kalamboli resident and activist said, “Water entered into the house of the ground floor and people had no option but to wake up and spend the entire night pumping out water from their houses.”

Residents from Kalamboli and Panvel even complained about power disruption for few hours. While Navi Mumbai received an average rainfall of 90.74mm and total rainfall of 3487.32mm Panvel received an average of 98.54 mm of rainfall. Sanpada Subway, Kachi Mohalla, Shivaji Chowk saw heavy waterlogging.