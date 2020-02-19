'Thankful for taking my suggestion': Aaditya Thackeray appreciates HM Anil Deshmukh and DGP Jaiswal

Mumbai: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has thanked Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal for taking his suggestion to begin the 'Change of Guard' ceremony at the state Police Headquarters from May 1.
Aaditya, the MLA from Worli tweeted, "Starting Maharashtra Day, May 1st, the Police DG Office will witness a beautiful ceremony of the Maharashtra Police and its cavalry, every Sunday at sundown. I’m thankful to Home Minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji and DG Jaiswal ji for taking my suggestion for this as Tourism Minister."
Maharashtra Government is set to introduce the "Change of Guard" ceremony at the state Police Headquarters in Mumbai on the lines of the world-famous ceremony at the Buckingham Palace in London.
"The ceremony will involve a parade and police band playing to mark the 'changing of guard' which would commence from May 1 and on every Sunday thereon.
This ceremony will be open for all the travellers and visitors at the Police headquarters. It will be a great attraction for both foreign and domestic tourists visiting Mumbai," said Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister.
Maharashtra Police headquarters complex is situated in South Mumbai near the Gateway of India. Earlier on Tuesday, Deshmukh and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the Directorate General of Police and met the senior officials to finalise the proposal.
The State government will also set up a "Martyrs Gallery" at the DGP Office as a tribute.
Currently, in India, there is a 'Changing in Guard' ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan and a 'Retreat' ceremony at the Attari -Wagah border every day.
(With input from ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)