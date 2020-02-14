Aaditya Thackeray warns action against firms flouting pollution norms

Aurangabad: Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said strict action will be taken against comapnies that violate pollution norms in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Thackeray said the government will ensure that the crackdown on polluting industries will not have any impact on employment in the state.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued notices to 140 companies in Aurangabad industrial area for pollution and imposed a fine of Rs 89 crore on them.