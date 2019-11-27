'Thank you for making me stronger, hope it makes you happy': Priyanka Chaturvedi strikes back at trolls

Priyanka Chaturvedi struck back at trolls for calling her names on social media.
Priyanka has been criticised, attacked and trolled by many on social media platforms, she has also been called unlucky by few. However, after Uddhav’s dream of claiming the post of Chief Minister has come true withing months of he joining the party, trolls are now targetting her but with a more subtle tone.
Answering to one of the memes, Priyanka Chaturvedi yesterday called out a troll targetted at her. She said, “For all the name calling and memes and tags and insults and trolling, Thank you, it just makes me stronger.. but I do hope it makes you’ll happier if happiness is what you seek.”
After the iconic turn of events in Maharashtra assembly since the assembly election results were out on 24th October 2019, the surprising alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress fared well in the floor test today.
Priyanka Chaturvedi who claimed a big fan-following during her decade long political career with Congress had parted ways with the party after the some of the party dignitaries misbehaved with her at an event.
Priyanka had then joined Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray celebrated her joining the party with a tweet saying that Sena had received a new sister.
