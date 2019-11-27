From Netflix to Dark Mode: 5 new WhatsApp features coming to your phone soon

WhatsApp’s beta programme has no chill, the online-chat app has been working on several features that will advance the user experience like none other.

WhatsApp has been working on its Dark mode feature for android and iOS users, the chat app is about to introduce many other cool features.

Here are the best ones underway:

Multiple device support

This feature will allow you to use WhatsApp on two devices at a time. WhatsApp is working on a new feature called ‘Registration Notifications.’ The feature will notify you of login activity into the secondary device on the original device. The message will read, “The recipient’s device list changed. Tap Verify to confirm the new security code.” After you verify the security code, you will be able to use the app on two devices.

Dark Mode

The Dark mode is one of the most awaited features on WhatsApp, it has been in the making for almost a month now. According to reports, the feature is perfect on Android devices while the version iOS needs some working.

Users will be able to automatically set the colour theme to be changed as per the system theme. While the iOS version of Dark Theme will have a darker colour scheme, Android users will get a lighter version.

Netflix Streaming

According to reports, WhatsApp will soon allow users to view Netflix trailers on its app. Similar to YouTube, WhatsApp will show you a large video icon with a Play button on the app.

Finger Lock

The finger lock feature will allow users to have a privacy screen before the app opens up. Android users can now use the fingerprint sensor to lock and unlock their WhatsApp. The feature is supported by Face ID lock on iOS devices.

The feature will allow you to attend video and audio calls on the app without unlocking the app.