 Thane–Turbhe Line: Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Objects To 'Incorrect' Station Name Spellings, Seeks State Intervention
The organisation asserts that the current Hindi and English spellings of stations such as Airoli, Rabale, Ghansoli, and Koparkhairane do not match their original Marathi pronunciation or the officially approved Devanagari spellings.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Thane–Turbhe Line: Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Objects To 'Incorrect' Station Name Spellings, Seeks State Intervention | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti has raised strong objections to the alleged incorrect display of railway station names along the Thane–Turbhe Trans-Harbour Line and has urged the Maharashtra Government to immediately intervene.

Formal Complaint Sent to Home Department

In a formal representation to the Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Ananda Maruti Patil, Vice President of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, highlighted that the inaccurate spellings undermine Marathi linguistic identity and create confusion for commuters.

Patil has requested the state to initiate fresh correspondence with the Ministry of Railways to ensure that station names are displayed in accordance with approved Marathi nomenclature.

Reference to 2005 Government Circular

The Samiti’s representation also includes a 2005 government communication issued by the Home Department, which had officially sanctioned the Marathi, Hindi and English spellings of stations on the Thane–Turbhe line, including Airavali, Rabada, Ghansoli, Kopar Khairna, and Turbhe.

Despite this approval, Patil noted that several station boards continue to display incorrect versions.

Call for Cultural Accuracy and Standardisation

Calling the issue a matter of cultural accuracy and regional identity, the Samiti has urged authorities to act promptly and standardise all signage across the route.

Copies of the letter have been forwarded to CIDCO and Central Railway officials for necessary action.

Preserving Local Identity Through Correct Signage

The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti emphasised that accurate representation of Marathi station names is crucial for preserving local identity and preventing confusion among commuters.

