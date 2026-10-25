Thane's Trees Strangled By Festive Decorative Lights As Environmentalists Demand Complete Ban | File Pic

Thane, October 25,2026: As festive fervor sweeps across Maharashtra, a silent casualty is struggling for breath under the city lights. Local environmental organization Nisargasatta has sounded a passionate alarm against the widespread practice of wrapping live urban trees in heavy electrical wiring and bright decorative lights, warning that the city’s dwindling green cover is paying a heavy price for human celebrations.

The organization has formally approached top state and civic authorities—including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Thane Municipal Commissioner, the Police Commissioner, and the District Collector—demanding a permanent, strict ban on wrapping electrical strings around living trees, alongside stringent punitive actions for violators.

A Suffocating Tradition

In recent years, the rush to make neighborhoods dazzling during major festivals has turned urban trees into pillars of illumination. However, environmentalists point out that this cosmetic spectacle inflicts severe, often irreversible damage on urban flora and fauna.

Tight electrical cabling, nails driven into trunks, plastic wraps, and the constant heat emitted by dense strings of lights disrupt the physiological processes of living trees. For urban birds, squirrels, butterflies, and micro-organisms that rely on these trees for safe roosting and nesting, the glaring artificial lights and human intrusion destroy their natural habitats.

"Trees are not just decorative pillars meant to enhance city aesthetics; they are critical lifelines that maintain ecological balance and shelter countless urban species," said Dr. Prashant Sinkar, a prominent environmental researcher and activist based in Thane. *"When we choke living trees with electrical webs for temporary amusement, we compromise the very breath of our city. Protecting nature must always take precedence over superficial decoration."

Compounding Urban Pressures

Thane, like many expanding urban centers, is already grappling with escalating temperatures, rapid and aggressive concretization, and shrinking green spaces. Civic experts stress that subjecting already stressed trees to artificial heat and synthetic materials accelerates their decay, weakening the city's natural defenses against urban heat islands.

Nisargasatta’s memorandum emphasizes that safeguarding green wealth is not merely an individual choice but an administrative imperative. The group has urged municipal and police machinery to proactively monitor commercial and residential areas during festive seasons, penalize rule-breakers, and launch public awareness campaigns championing eco-friendly celebrations.

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A Call for Conscious Celebration

As the administrative machinery weighs the appeal, environmental advocates hope citizens will shift perspective. True festivity, they argue, should respect the living environment rather than endanger it."The importance of trees extends far beyond immediate environmental metrics—they are essential for our children's future," Dr. Sinkar added. "Opting out of tree illumination is a small price to pay for our collective survival. We urge the administration to take a positive, proactive stand, and we appeal to citizens to celebrate mindfully."

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